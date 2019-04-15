UFC 236 Salaries: Israel Adesanya Banks Big For Title-Winning War

Last Saturday night’s (April 13, 2019) UFC 236 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, provided UFC fans with a night of insane action. It’s time the fighters participating in such an event collect their UFC 236 salaries.

The event was headlined by a pair of unreal interim title fights. First, Israel Adesanya survived a war with Kelvin Gastelum to win the interim middleweight belt in the co-main event. Perhaps more importantly, he showed he could survive extreme adversity late in a pivotal fight. The chances of him being a prominent champion for some time to come are high.

In the main event, Dustin Poirier achieved the culmination of his long career by handing Max Holloway defeat for the interim lightweight belt. The fight was another back-and-forth classic where ‘Blessed’ was hurt early but stormed back in the middle rounds. ‘The Diamond’ showed his own heart and toughness by answering the call and eventually emerging with a decision win.

For their efforts, Adesanya was one of the two highest-paid fighters on the card, but Poirier was not. Holloway shared that distinction with ‘The Last Stylebender’ as they earned $350,000 each for the featured bout and the co-main event. Poirier earned a cool $250,000 for his win over ‘Blessed.’

Check out the full UFC 236 salaries via MMA Fighting:

Main Card (ESPN+):

Dustin Poirier ($250,000 + no win bonus = $250,000) def. Max Holloway ($350,000)

Israel Adesanya ($350,000 + no win bonus = $350,000) def. Kelvin Gastelum ($150,000)

Khalil Rountree ($35,000 + $35,000 = $70,000) def. Eryk Anders ($50,000)

Dwight Grant ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Alan Jouban ($43,000)

Nikita Krylov ($80,000 + $80,000 = $160,000) def. Ovince Saint Preux ($86,000)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+):

Matt Frevola ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Jalin Turner ($12,000)

Alexandre Pantoja ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Wilson Reis ($34,000)

Max Griffin ($20,000 + $20,000 = $40,000) def. Zelim Imadaev ($10,000)

Khalid Taha ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Boston Salmon ($10,000)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass):

Belal Muhammad ($35,000 + $35,000 = $70,000) def. Curtis Millender ($31,000)

Montel Jackson ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Andre Soukhamthath ($22,000)

Poliana Botelho ($25,000 + $25,000 = $50,000) def. Lauren Mueller ($12,000)

Brandon Davis ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Randy Costa ($12,000)