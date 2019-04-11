UFC 236 Open Workout Highlights: Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum

The UFC 236 open workouts took place earlier today. B oth men involved in the co-main event of the evening look ready for fight night.

A new interim middleweight champion will be decided when Kelvin Gastelum meets Israel Adesanya on Saturday night. But before the two fighters make the walk to the Octagon, they have to take part in fight week.

The UFC 236 open workouts were held today (Wed., April 10, 2019). First up was “The Last Style Bender” (via Twitter):

Adesanya is a gifted striker who has a swift tongue to match. He will likely try to keep the fight on the feet and outbox Gastelum using his nine-inch reach advantage. However, he has never faced a wrestler with the chops of the former TUF winner.

As for Gastelum, his open workout was much more closely guarded. He did not do too much other than throwing a couple of punching combinations. Gastelum will likely look to get this fight to the ground, but we didn’t see any sign of that earlier today.

UFC 236 will mark the first time in the promotion’s history that two interim title fights will be on the line at the same event.