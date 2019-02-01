UFC 235 Press Conference Staredowns

Promotion for March 2’s UFC 235 from Las Vegas got started off with today’s UFC 235 press conference. The media event was full of good lines from both Jon Jones and Ben Askren.

But trash talk aside, the card features a jam-packed lineup of high-profile bouts. Headlining the event is a light heavyweight title fight between Jones and the rising ‘Lionheart.’

The two met in an intense faceoff to close the event. Watch it here:

Next up, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will meet surging contender Kamaru Usman in the co-main event. Check out their staredown:

Ben Askren will also make his awaited UFC debut at the event. He’ll take on former UFC welterweight titleholder Robbie Lawler. Watch Askren face off opposite “Ruthless” here:

Finally, former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt will return, facing dangerous contender Pedro Munhoz. Watch ‘No Love’ face off with Munhoz: