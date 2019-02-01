UFC 235 Press Conference Video Live Stream

Excitement is beginning to build for March 2’s blockbuster UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, Jon Jones will make the first title defense of his current light heavyweight reign when he battles surging contender Anthony Smith. The co-main event features another high-profile championship fight when Tyron Woodley meets Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

The main card also features the awaited debut of former ONE champion Ben Askren. ‘Funky’ will meet former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Topping off the huge card, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will make his return against Pedro Munhoz.

It adds up to quite the monstrous pay-per-view from Sin City. The hype will get kicked into overdrive with a press conference featuring the main competitors. Watch the UFC 235 press conference streaming live at 8 p.m. EST here: