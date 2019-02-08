UFC 234 Press Conference Staredowns

As the excitement builds for this weekend’s UFC 234, the promotion held a pre-fight press conference with the participants from the co-main and main events.

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was in attendance as was the man that will look to dethrone the Aussie, Kelvin Gastelum. The men fielded some questions from the media then faced off. Their size difference was unmistakable as Whittaker towered over the former welterweight (staredowns courtesy of Twitter):

Whittaker. Gastelum.



Who will leave the undisputed MW champ on Saturday night?! #UFC234 pic.twitter.com/6PqWCXo09b — UFC (@ufc) February 8, 2019

Isreal Adesanya and Anderson Silva were the other guests of honor at tonight’s pre-fight press conference. While “Stylebender” and “The Spider” did engage in some back and forth, it was hardly the smorgasbord of quotes that come from say a Jon Jones presser.

UFC 234 takes place Saturday night (Feb. 9, 2019) live from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.