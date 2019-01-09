UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Current Fight Card

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will return to action in his home country to defend his title against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234.
Whittaker will defend the 185-pound strap against someone other than Yoel Romero for the first time since 2017. He will do so against the No.4-ranked Gastelum in the night’s main event.
UFC 234 takes place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The main card will air live on pay-per-view while the prelims are expected to air on ESPN+.
Here is a look at the UFC 234 fight card and the probable order.
UFC 234 Main Card
Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum (No. 4)
Israel Adesanya (No. 6) vs. Anderson Silva
Kai Kara-France vs. Raulian Paiva
Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon
Jim Crute vs. Ryan Spann
UFC 234 Undercard
Wuliji Buren vs. Jonathan Martinez
Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem
Austin Arnett vs. Shane Young
*Fight card, bout order and the amount of matches subject to change.