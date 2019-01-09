UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Current Fight Card

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will return to action in his home country to defend his title against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234.

Whittaker will defend the 185-pound strap against someone other than Yoel Romero for the first time since 2017. He will do so against the No.4-ranked Gastelum in the night’s main event.

UFC 234 takes place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The main card will air live on pay-per-view while the prelims are expected to air on ESPN+.

2018’s breakout fighter of the year, Israel Adesanya, will meet Anderson Silv a, the longest reigning middleweight champion the sport has ever known in the evening’s co-main event.

Here is a look at the UFC 234 fight card and the probable order.

UFC 234 Main Card

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum (No. 4)

Israel Adesanya (No. 6) vs. Anderson Silva

Kai Kara-France vs. Raulian Paiva

Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon

Jim Crute vs. Ryan Spann

UFC 234 Undercard

Wuliji Buren vs. Jonathan Martinez

Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem

Austin Arnett vs. Shane Young

*Fight card, bout order and the amount of matches subject to change.