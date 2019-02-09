UFC 234 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC 234 goes down tonight (Sat. February 9, 2019) on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
A middleweight title fight is scheduled to close out the night. Robert Whittaker makes his first official career title defense. “Bobby Knuckles” takes on former Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum. The winner of the main event will have their next challenger determined in the co-main event.
Israel Adesanya faces ex-middleweight king Anderson Silva in the co-featured bout of the evening. Adesanya is undefeated in MMA, and will face a man who many have compared him to. It will certainly be an exciting night of fights for MMA fans across the world.
Check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the Melbourne card below:
Main Card (10 P.M. ET, PPV):
- Middleweight: (C) Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva
- Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon
- Women’s flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem
- Light heavyweight: Jim Crute vs. Sam Alvey
Preliminary Card (8 P.M. ET, ESPN):
- Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. Dong Hyun Ma
- Featherweight: Shane Young vs. Austin Arnett
- Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Raulian Paiva
- Bantamweight: Teruto Ishihara vs. Kyung Ho Kang
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET):
- Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Rosa Mariano
- Lightweight: Callan Potter vs. Jalin Turner
- Bantamweight: Wuliji Buren vs. Jonathan Martinez