UFC 232 Weigh-In Results: Headliner Set

UFC 232 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 PM ET. This event will mark the final time that the prelims air on FS1. Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris in a heavyweight bout will serve as the preliminary headliner.



Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson in a bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title will headline this show. Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight title will co-headline.



Rounding out the five bout main card is Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson in a light heavyweight bout, and Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight bout.



UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 232 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones (204) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (204.5) – for light heavyweight title

heavyweight title Champ Cris Cyborg (144) vs. Amanda Nunes (145) – for women’s featherweight title

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Carlos Condit ()

Corey Anderson (204.5) vs. Ilir Latifi (205.5)

Chad Mendes () vs. Alex Volkanovski (145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Andrei Arlovski () vs. Walt Harris ()

Megan Anderson () vs. Cat Zingano ()

Douglas Silva de Andrade () vs. Petr Yan (135.5)

Ryan Hall () vs. B.J. Penn (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Andre Ewell (135.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (135.5)

Uriah Hall (185.5) vs. Bevon Lewis ()

Siyar Bahadurzada (171) vs. Curtis Millender (170)

Montel Jackson () vs. Brian Kelleher ()



