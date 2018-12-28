UFC 232 Weigh-In Results: Headliner Set

UFC 232 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.
The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 PM ET. This event will mark the final time that the prelims air on FS1. Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris in a heavyweight bout will serve as the preliminary headliner.
Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson in a bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title will headline this show. Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight title will co-headline.
Rounding out the five bout main card is Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson in a light heavyweight bout, and Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight bout.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 232 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Jon Jones (204) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (204.5) – for
lightheavyweight title
- Champ Cris Cyborg (144) vs. Amanda Nunes (145) – for women’s featherweight title
- Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Carlos Condit ()
- Corey Anderson (204.5) vs. Ilir Latifi (205.5)
- Chad Mendes () vs. Alex Volkanovski (145)
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
- Andrei Arlovski () vs. Walt Harris ()
- Megan Anderson () vs. Cat Zingano ()
- Douglas Silva de Andrade () vs. Petr Yan (135.5)
- Ryan Hall () vs. B.J. Penn (156)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Andre Ewell (135.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (135.5)
- Uriah Hall (185.5) vs. Bevon Lewis ()
- Siyar Bahadurzada (171) vs. Curtis Millender (170)
- Montel Jackson () vs. Brian Kelleher ()