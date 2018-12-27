UFC 232 Press Conference Video Live Now

The UFC 232 press conference is here to hype one of MMA’s most anticipated title fights of the year when Jon Jones meets Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

This will serve as the headliner of Saturday’s (December 29, 2018) UFC 232 pay-per-view at the Forum in Inglewood, California. In the co-headliner, Cris Cyborg will meet Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s featherweight title. Overall, this is a stacked card that is sure to feature some great MMA action.



Get pumped for the event with the UFC 232 press conference streaming live starting at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT local time).