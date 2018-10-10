Breaking: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson Set For Light Heavyweight Title

The rematch between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson is on.

ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani reports that the UFC has booked Jones vs. Gustafsson II for UFC 232 on December 29th. The fight will be for the light heavyweight championship in Las Vegas, Nevada. Current 205-pound champion, Daniel Cormier, will be stripped once the fight starts.

Breaking: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 is set for UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas. More: pic.twitter.com/sB49isFzFZ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 10, 2018

Jones and Gustafsson initially fought back in September of 2013 in the main event of UFC 165. The pair of massive light heavyweights threw down for five rounds. Each man brought out the very best in the other, and fans were left mesmerized by what they had done inside the Octagon.

The result, however, was controversial. Many believed Gustafsson did enough to earn the nod. When it was all said and done, the judges awarded Jones the win via unanimous decision. Jones has never lost in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career – with the exception of a 2009 disqualification.

He had systematically dominated each of his previous opponents before Gustafsson. Given that Gustafsson matches Jones in size and reach, it made things much more even – and interesting. Since their battle, Jones has remained undefeated, however, has had a string of out-of-competition issues.

Gustafsson has lost two fights since his meeting with Jones, both being against elite 205-pound fighters – Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Currently on a two-fight win streak, “The Mauler” will be heading into his rematch with Jones very confident. The Swede will finally get the opportunity to right the wrong that occurred for him back in 2013.