UFC 232 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. December 29, 2018) UFC 232 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Former 205-pound champion Jon “Bones” Jones makes his highly-anticipated return. He’ll face Alexander Gustafsson in the long-awaited rematch from their initial bout back in 2013. Also, in the co-main event of the evening, UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make a historic title defense.

She’ll be facing women’s 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes, who is attempting to become the first-ever female dual-weight champion in UFC history. The UFC has compiled an excellent fight card for their final event of 2018. Check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

Light heavyweight: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson **for UFC light heavyweight championship**

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6 P.M. ET):