UFC 232 Bonuses: Amanda Nunes Banks An Extra $50,000

The UFC held their final event, UFC 232, of 2018 live on pay-per-view (PPV) from The Forum in Inglewood, California last night (Sat. December 29, 2018).

Opening up the FS1 preliminary card was a lightweight contest between UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn and jiu-jitsu ace Ryan Hall. Hall pulled off an amazing rolling heel hook in the first round that forced Penn, a jiu-jitsu black belt, to tap out franticly. Hall’s amazing victory earned him the Performance Of The Night bonus worth an extra $50,000.

Also, on the opening fight of the PPV card, featherweights Chad Mendes and Alexander Volkanovski threw down. The pair put on an amazing fight into late in the second round. However, Volkanovski pulled off the TKO victory at the end of the second round. Their spectacular performances earned them Fight Of The Night honors, and an extra $50,000 each.

And finally, Amanda Nunes made history in California tonight. She knocked out Cris Cyborg in the first round of their co-main event meeting. “The Lioness” dispatched Cyborg, who hadn’t lost since 2005, in under a minute. Nunes won the UFC women’s featherweight championship, and became the first-ever female “Champ Champ” in UFC history. Her win has also earned her a Performance Of The Night bonus, and $50,000.