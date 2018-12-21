UFC 231 PPV Estimates Reveal Promising Trend

PPV estimates for December 8’s UFC 231 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, are in.

And the numbers show a promising trend for featherweight champion Max Holloway as a result.

The rising pound-for-pound great bludgeoned Brian Ortega in the headliner of the event, landing a UFC record for significant strikes. ‘Blessed’ nailed ‘T-City’ with 290 shots en route to a fourth-round TKO stoppage. The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was thrilled and impressed and for good reason. Some even went as far as to declare Holloway the greatest featherweight fighter of all-time.

Others believe that talk is premature, but one thing is true. ‘Blessed’ is a growing star on pay-per-view based on the continuing trend of his events. UFC 231 earned between 240-300K buys according to Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Jed I. Goodman on Twitter). That shows that the 145-pound champ’s buys keep rising at a slow and steady rate:

UFC 206 Dec 10, 2016: 150k

UFC 212 June 3, 2017: 200k

UFC 218: Dec 2, 2017: 230k

UFC 231: Dec 8, 2018: 240k-300k — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) December 20, 2018

Holloway isn’t exactly Conor McGregor on PPV, but few are. He is rising on pay TV like few young stars are in today’s UFC, however. There’s no denying his amazing win against Ortega was a defining victory. Numbers are down on the model, yet the UFC continues to bank off a few stars and Holloway is on the verge of joining that short list.

His PPV numbers have doubled in two years and he could be one of MMA’s biggest stars with one or two more title defenses. The ratings prove that, and they do during a time when the UFC needs big stars more than ever.