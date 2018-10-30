UFC 230 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 230 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, two-division champion Daniel Cormier does a workout in his swimming pool as his opponent, heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis, improves his cardio outdoors. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman continues his camp in Long Island and discusses fight week hair care; opponent Jacare Souza packs for the trip from Florida to The Big Apple. Cormier arrives in New York City and does media, as Lewis deals with the ripple effect of his last post-fight interview.

You can watch it here: