UFC 230 Bonuses: Weidman & Jacare Bank An Extra $50k

Last night (Sat. November 3, 2018) the UFC made their return to Madison Square Garden for UFC 230.

Opening up the main card of the show was a pivotal middleweight bout. Rising 185-pound star Israel Adesanya made quick work of Derek Brunson. Adesanya was able to knock Brunson out late in the first round, a finish worthy of a Performance Of The Night bonus worth an extra $50,000.

Also, yet another middleweight contender emerged on the main card. Jared Cannonier knocked out top-ranked middleweight David Branch. His second-round knockout not only put him on the map at 185-pounds, but earned him a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

And finally, in the co-main event of the night, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza locked horns with former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. Weidman looked like he was well on his way to winning the contest, however, the Brazilian pulled one out the hat with a last-minute knockout shot.

Weidman and Souza’s clash was an absolute classic and was good enough for Fight Of The Night honors. They will each go home with an extra $50,000.