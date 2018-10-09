UFC 229 Medical Suspensions: Conor McGregor Can Return Soon

The UFC 229 medical suspensions are in for last weekend’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 229 was a card full of blood and violence inside the cage and chaos outside of it. By now, you know that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dominant submission win over Conor McGregor was marred by a hectic post-fight brawl.

You’d think McGregor may have received a significant medical suspension for the beating. The Irish superstar can resume fighting quite soon in actuality. In the fully released medical suspensions obtained from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) via MMA Fighting, McGregor is only suspended until November 6.

He must refrain from contact until October 28. Overall, it’s great news for McGregor as he campaigns for a rematch with “The Eagle.”

Five fighters received the full potential six-month suspension for their match-ups at UFC 229. The most notable is former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. ‘Showtime’ threw down with Tony Ferguson in a bloody war. A broken hand forced his corner to call the co-main event off between the second and third rounds.

Pettis is actually out for 180 days pending clearance of a nasal fracture.

Full UFC 229 medical suspensions can be viewed here.

Full UFC 229 Medical Suspensions: