UFC 228 Preliminary Card Live Results

UFC 228 preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotions holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, September 8, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC 228. Headlining the card are Tyron Woodley and Darren Till, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez in a women’s strawweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1 in what should be an interesting fight.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Stamann is next in a bantamweight bout.

Geoff Neal vs. Frank Camacho is next in a welterweight bout.

Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart in a middleweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts.

Diego Sanchez vs. Craig White in a welterweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card.

Jim Miller vs. Alex White is next in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Miller lands a straight left and then a leg kick to begin the fight. A nice straight left to the head from Miller, which snaps White’s head back. Miller wrecks White with punches and then locks in the rear-naked choke. He gets the tap

Irene Aldana vs. Lucie Pudilova is next in a women’s bantamweight bout. In round 1, Pudilova has a nice red smack spot on her forehead. Aldana is sticking and moving nicely, punching and kicking at range. Pudilova lands a nice counter right to the head, but Aldana responds with one of her own. A pair of right straights to the head from Aldana force Pudilova backward. The women trade some serious kicks to the head and body. Aldana is rocked by a head kick and stumbles into the cage. Terrific action at the horn. In round 2, Pudilova rocks Aldana with a right hand to the head and then a follow-up kick to the body. The ladies swap punches to the head in a flurry. Nice action on the feet but Pudilova is landing the harder shots. Aldana stumbles backwards from swallowing a stiff jab. Pudilova is showing no respect for the Mexican. In round 3, Aldana is very aggressive early on, looking to take over the fight. Aldana hurts Pudilova with a nasty leg kick. Pudilova is limping, but she connects with a nice left hook to the dome. Pudilova has her nose wrecked by a fist; blood is pouring everywhere. Pudilova looks like she’s gassing out as she eats a pair of jabs. A jab in return opens up Aldana’s beak. Aldana gets the nod.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Jarred Brooks vs. Roberto Sanchez in a flyweight bout. In round 1, Brooks goes with the underhook as he tries to take Sanchez’s back, but Sanchez thwarts him. Sanchez is unable to gain mount, which allows Brooks to try a heel hook and then a knee bar. Sanchez lands some hammerfists from on top while he defends the heel hook. Brooks misses the sub but transitions to the other leg. He misses an inside heel hook and Sanchez explodes to his feet. In round 2, Brooks lands a right hook to the head, but misses a few wild follow-up punches. Sanchez lands a left to the head. Brooks reverses position against the cage and takes Sanchez’s back whilst standing. Sanchez not able to work any submissions while on his back. Brooks lands several; punches to the head and body. In round 3, Brooks is going for a takedown against the cage and finally lands it. He is in side control while Sanchez is trying to use the cage to escape. Brooks is going for a takedown against the cage and finally lands it. He is in side control while Sanchez is trying to use the cage to escape. Brooks slowly drags Sanchez back down to the canvas. Roberto locks in a body triangle off his back, not looking for any submissions at the moment. Brooks got the decision win.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:15 p.m. ET)



Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller def. Alex White by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:29 of Round 1



Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Irene Aldana def. Lucie Pudilova by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)



Flyweight Bout: Jarred Brooks def. Roberto Sanchez via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) R3