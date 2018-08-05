UFC 227 Bonuses: Dillashaw & Cejudo’s Big Wins Bank Extra $50K

Last night (Sat. August 4, 2018) UFC 227 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

One of the more prominently featured fights on the card was a featherweight match-up between Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano. Moicano shocked a lot of fans when he landed a beautiful straight punch right down the pipe to plant Swanson down.

The Brazilian subsequently locked in a rear-naked choke for the submission win. His victory was enough for a Performance Of The Night bonus and has earned him an extra $50,000.

In the main event of the night, UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw once again knocked out Cody Garbrandt with the 135-pound gold title on the line. This time, however, Dillashaw’s victory came in the first round. He retains his title, once again finishes his rival and picked up a Performance Of The Night bonus worth $50,000.

Finally, it was the co-main event of the evening that stole the show. Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson absolutely went to war for five rounds. When it was all said and done, the former Olympic gold medalist became the first man in UFC history to defeat “Mighty Mouse” at 125 pounds. Their performances earned them Fight Of The Night honors, and they will both take home an extra $50,000.