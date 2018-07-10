UFC 226 Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Face Long Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 226, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC 226 took place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with the main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title headlined this show while Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout served as the co-main event.

Rounding out this five bout main card was Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout, Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout, and Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki in a light heavyweight bout. Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout headlined the preliminary portion of this event.

Some of the more notable suspensions include three fighters – Cormier, Felder, and Costa – earning the longest suspensions as they are out until January 4, 2019 unless cleared by a doctor. Cormier needs to have his right hand x-rayed following his KO win over the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Regarding Felder, he needs to have his broken right ulnar cleared by an orthopedic doctor while Costa needs to have his left ankle and foot x-rayed. Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Daniel Cormier: Must have right hand x-rayed, if positive then must seek orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 01/04/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 08/07, no contact until 07/29

Paul Felder: Must have broken right ulnar cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 01/04/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 09/06, no contact until 08/22 due to facial/scalp lacerations

Paulo Costa: Must have left ankle and foot x-rayed, if positive then must seek orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 01/04/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 08/07, no contact until 07/29

Stipe Miocic: Suspended until 09/06, no contact until 08/22

Gokhan Saki: Suspended until 09/06, no contact until 08/22

Uriah Hall: Suspended until 09/06, no contact until 08/22 due to right hand tenderness and laceration under left eye

Gilbert Burns: Suspended until 08/22, no contact until 08/07 due to laceration

Derrick Lewis: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29 due to acute back spasm

Mike Perry: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29 due to nasal laceration

Anthony Pettis: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29 due to lower lip laceration

Rob Font: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29

Lando Vannata: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29 due to left ankle tenderness and three facial lacerations

Curtis Millender: Suspend until 08/07, no contact until 07/29

Max Griffin: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29

Emily Whitmire: Suspended until 08/07, no contact until 07/29/18 due to laceration

With Brock Lesnar being elibale to fight again in early 2019 and DC potentially being out until then, it would set up things nicely for this showdown for the UFC heavyweight title.