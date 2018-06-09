UFC 225 Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, June 9, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC 225. Headlining the card are Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Claudia Gadelha vs. Carla Esparza is next in a women’s strawweight bout.

Ricardo Lamas vs. Mirsad Bektic is next in a featherweight bout.

Rashad Coulter vs. Chris de la Rocha in a heavyweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary card. In round 1, Rocha pumps his jab, shoots but gets stuffed and comes up winging a left hook that misses. Coulter tries to step in with a big 1-2 but Rocha ducks under and pushes him into the cage. They trade knees in close quarters. Coulter lands a big 3-2 and they trade bombs in close. Coulter slips trying to pull Rocha into a knee and Rocha is on top. He goes for a mounted guillotine, then takes the back. Rocha has both hooks in but he’s seated at the base of the cage. Coulter manages to turn over into guard, get up and disengage, and he smashes Rocha with a left hook. Coulter is throwing BOMBS. Rocha is bloodied and Coulter seems gassed. Rocha pushes him into the cage and starts putting the wood to him but Coulter starts swinging and connecting on more haymakers. In round 2, Rocha opens with a big cross that wobbles Coulter. Coulter circles away and lands his own huge right hand. Rocha gets an easy takedown against the cage. Coulter is trying to get his hips back to the cage but he gives up his back again. Rocha is across the face as Coulter is belly-down. Rocha is sitting on Coulter’s back and is finally starting to throw. They don’t look like massive shots but Coulter is not doing anything to escape. Rocha goes for the choke again but it’s rebuffed. Rocha got the TKO win.

Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Smith landing a couple leg kicks early. Evans shoots in, Smith shucks him off and lands a couple short hooks. Evans back in on the clinch, looking for a takedown. Smith lands a crushing knee and Evans is out cold.

Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis is next in a flyweight bout. In round 1, Benavidez trying to swarm, ate a hard counter. Pettis landing right hands as Benavidez leaps in and Joe B got dropped hard. Benavidez with a driving takedown that was more of a push than a double leg but he got it and has Pettis down. Benavidez jumps for a left hook and eats a right hand counter again. Pettis looking sharp, and Benavidez just doesn’t look as dynamic closing distance. Benavidez charging in looking for body shots and body head combos, but they’re all him entering on straight lines. Pettis doing well to stuff shots now too. In round 2, Sergio sliding back, lancing straight punches down the pipe. Benavidez wades in with a combination upstairs. Pettis hits one counter but absorbs a leg kick. Benavidez shoots him into the cage. Pettis back outside and Benavidez jumps in with a left hook and a left right. Throwing low kicks. He’s landing some of these shots, but he’s also still jumping into the pocket over and over. Right hand lands as Benavidez pushes for the clinch. Benavidez probably winning this round on volume so far. In round 3, Low kick for Joe and he lands a pair of overhands, one from each stance. Spinning backfist for Joe now. He shoots in but Pettis shucks him off after a moment. Sergio snaps out a jab but Benavidez gets inside and works the body. Pettis continues to stuff the takedowns. Leg kick for Joe answered by 1-2 body kick for Pettis. Joe comes in but eats a knee and then has to fight out of a guillotine. Joe shoves him into the cage again but again can’t get him down. Pettis snaps a jab and blocks a head kick. Joe shoots but has to settle for clinching on the cage again. Cross for Joe but he eats a jab. Joe finally blasts Pettis off his feet but can’t hold him down and he fights out of another guillotine. They throws bombs to the bell. The judges gave the win to Pettis.

Clay Guida vs. Charles Oliveira is next in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Hard uppercut/hook combo from Oliveira, he’s pressuring really well early. Guida with the overhand counter to a lowkick. Lands a couple lowkicks of his own. Guida having to fight off his back foot is not good for him. Just dove into a bad shot and Oliveira jumps on the guillotine for the instant sub.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Mike Santiago vs. Dan Ige in a featherweight bout. In round 1, Ige going with the overhand to takedown. Lands a combination and stuns Santiago while pushing him to the mat. Santiago gives up his back, and Ige is on him landing hard ground and pound for the win.

Here are the results:

Heavyweight: Chris de la Rocha def. Rashad Coulter via TKO (strikes) at 3:53 of R2



Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith def. Rashad Evans by knockout (knee) at :53 of Round 1



Flyweight: Sergio Pettis def. Joseph Benavidez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)



Lightweight: Charles Oliveira def. Clay Guida via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:18 of R1



Featherweight: Dan Ige def. Mike Santiago via TKO (punches) at :50 of R1