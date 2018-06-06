UFC 225 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 225 is less than a week away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, interim welterweight title contender Colby Covington talks about the downside of his bad-guy persona, and middleweight champion Robert Whittaker destresses with a favorite pastime. Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa continues his Chicago takeover to the point that he steps in as tour guide. Fighters check in, including featherweight Megan Anderson and middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero, and the Australians on the card brave a cold-weather photo shoot. Chicago’s own UFC 225 stars CM Punk and Clay Guida provide musical entertainment at a Cubs game.

You can watch it here: