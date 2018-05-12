UFC 224 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. May 12, 2018) UFC 224 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The leader in mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has quite the card stacked up for fight fans tonight, including a UFC women’s bantamweight championship match between current title holder Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington. In the co-main event of the evening, Ronaldo Souza will take on Kelvin Gastelum in a fight that will likely determine who will enter the title contention conversation next.

Jiu-jitsu specialist Mackenzie Dern also returns to take on Amanda Cooper, while former champions Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida square off as well. You can check out the full UFC 224 fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here below:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington

Middleweight: Ronaldo Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Catchweight (123 pounds): Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper

Bantamweight: John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher

Middleweight: Vitor Belfort vs. Lyoto Machida

Preliminary Card (FX, 8 P.M. ET):

Middleweight: Cezar Ferreira vs. Karl Robinson

Heavyweight: Oleksiy Oliynky vs. Junior Albini

Lightweight: Davi Ramos vs. Nick Hein

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Sean Strickland

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Sultan Aliev

Middleweight: Thales Leites vs. Jack Hermansson

Welterweight: Alberto Mina vs. Ramazan Emeev

Middleweight: Markus Perez vs. James Bochnovic