Uber Driver Confesses To Murdering UFC Veteran Rodrigo De Lima

UFC welterweight veteran Rodrigo “Monstro” de Lima’s murderer has confessed to his crime.

Uber driver Jefferson Roger Maciel Barata, has confessed to murdering de Lima after a dispute in Belem, Brazil. He issued a police statement expressing remorse for his actions (via UOL):

“I’ve always thought of a way to raise my family and not let my children grow up without a father,” Barata said. “I feel for his family, I regret it, I’ve already asked God for forgiveness. It was one of the things I feared the most: Taking someone’s life.

“I started working in this job to have more time in the church, I became a director for the youth, teaching music in the church, and this ended up happening. I’ve asked God and his family for forgiveness. It wasn’t my goal to take anyone’s life. I’ve never done anything bad to anyone.

“Today was going to be my wedding. I was going to start a new life, and this happened. I’ll pay for what I’ve done, and I regret it deeply. I ask his family and friends for forgiveness.”

Barata will be charged with murder.

De Lima was a married man with two children and last fought in June for the Shooto Brazil promotion. The victory ended a two-fight losing streak, those two losses coming against Neil Magny and Efrain Escudero – the only two fights he fought in the UFC.