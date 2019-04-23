Uber Fires Driver Suspected Of Killing UFC Veteran

Yesterday, unfortunate news broke that UFC veteran Rodrigo de Lima had been killed by an Uber driver in a hit and run incident in Brazil.

The rideshare company has understandably decided to take necessary action. TMZ Sports reported that an Uber spokesperson informed them the suspect in the attack had been fired.

De Lima was recently riding in an Uber in Belem, Brazil, with friends. He allegedly became heated with the driver and began arguing. The driver kicked de Lima out of the car and left the scene. However, the man, Jefferson Roger Maciel, reportedly turned his car around and hit de Lima from behind. The 26-year-old died from his injuries. He had a wife and two young children.

An Uber representative admitted Maciel was on the clock for their company at the time of the killing. They said the allegations were “horrible,” adding the following in a statement to TMZ:

“As soon as we learned of this incident we immediately removed the driver’s access to the app and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

De Lima fought for the twice from 2014-2015. He lost to veterans Neil Magny and Efrain Escudero in those bouts. He was also a former Jungle Fight welterweight champion.

Police were still searching for the runaway Maciel yesterday. We’ll keep you updated when and if they find him.