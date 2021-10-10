Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Tyson Fury won his trilogy with Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

In what was one of the best boxing matches in recent history, Fury knocked Wilder down early before surviving a pair of knockdowns from Wilder himself.

However, Fury was back in control soon after as he hurt the American a number of times. Wilder showed tremendous heart to survive for so long, but was ultimately dropped a couple of times before he was down for good in the 11th round.

As a result, he defended his WBC heavyweight title for the first time.

You can watch the highlights below:

Can anyone beat Tyson Fury?

