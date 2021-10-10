Tyson Fury won his trilogy with Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

In what was one of the best boxing matches in recent history, Fury knocked Wilder down early before surviving a pair of knockdowns from Wilder himself.

However, Fury was back in control soon after as he hurt the American a number of times. Wilder showed tremendous heart to survive for so long, but was ultimately dropped a couple of times before he was down for good in the 11th round.

As a result, he defended his WBC heavyweight title for the first time.

You can watch the highlights below:

Deontay Wilder puts Fury down on the canvas TWICE.



🤯 THIS TRILOGY 🤯#FuryWilder3 PPV: https://t.co/VljEbXTzmu pic.twitter.com/K2MUjmoRzV — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021

Deontay Wilder seems to be stumbling heading into the late rounds.



This fight is everything and then some.#FuryWilder3 PPV ➡️ https://t.co/VljEbXTzmu pic.twitter.com/yUtTsHv3o5 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021

Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round to get the W 🥊💥 #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/tFf4xGIkMx — Eyesight Sports (@eyesight_sports) October 10, 2021

Can anyone beat Tyson Fury?