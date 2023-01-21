Tyson Fury calls for mixed rules boxing fight with Francis Ngannou

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has recently gone on record calling out former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to a mixed rules boxing bout.

There has been talk of a boxing match between the undefeated Englishman and hardest hitting human in recorded history for a while now, and now that Ngannou’s a free agent with his UFC release being granted, it could be the perfect opportunity to make this fight happen.

Fury has been without a dance partner since winning his trilogy with Derek Chisora back in December of last year, and there has been talk of Ngannou making his boxing debut against the former intercontinental champion as well.

Fury is also working on a title unification bout opposing WBA, IBF, WBO, Ring Magazine, and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Nonetheless, should negotiations for those fights go south, Fury has made Ngannou the following offer, posted on Twitter by Michael Benson:

‼️ Tyson Fury has called out Francis Ngannou for a fight under these rules:



🥊 Boxing Match

🧤 4oz Gloves

🛑 In A Cage

⭐️ Mike Tyson Star Referee



🗣️ Fury said: "If the contract doesn't get signed with Oleksandr Usyk, then we'll do the Ngannou fight." [@SecondsOutLive] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 21, 2023

“If the contract doesn’t get signed with Oleksandr Usyk, then we’ll do the Ngannou fight.”

The cage may be a strange touch to put on a fight like this, as well as four ounce gloves. That being said, who wouldn’t want to see it? We’ve got perhaps the no. 1 heavyweight boxer on the planet and the proven no. 1 mixed martial artist on the planet that is capable of knocking any living man in the world today unconscious.

Would you like to see Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in the near future?

