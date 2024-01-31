Video – Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk cinematic ‘Ring of Fire’ trailer released ahead of Feb. 17 clash

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is shaping up to be one of the biggest fights in heavyweight boxing history.

On Saturday, February 17, the long-awaited title unification clash will go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight titleholder, squares off with Usky who sits as the current WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight world champion.

To get fight fans hyped up for their epic battle, Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, released a cinematic trailer inspired by some of Hollywood’s biggest motion pictures, including Gladiator and Pirates of the Caribbean.

“The long-awaited undisputed heavyweight battle #RingOfFire between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is set to unfold,” Alalshikh wrote on X. “Let’s get ready to RUUUUUMBLLEEEEEEE.”

The long-awaited undisputed heavyweight battle #RingOfFire between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is set to unfold 🔥 Let's get ready to RUUUUUMBLLEEEEEEE 🥊



النزال التاريخي المنتظر لبطولة الوزن الثقيل #RingOfFire بين تايسون فيوري وأوليكساندر اوزيك 🔥

نشوفكم جميعًا في المملكة… pic.twitter.com/FHkYT6tCHr — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 31, 2024

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Someone’s ‘O’ Has Got to Go

Both fighters go into the highly anticipated showdown with undefeated records. ‘The Gypsy King’ is 34-0 with 24 of his victories coming by way of knockout. Usyk is 21-0 with 14 wins via KO. The Ukrainian sensation rides into Riyadh fresh off back-to-back wins against Anthony Joshua and a ninth-round finish of Daniel Dubois in his last three outings.

Tyson Fury will be making his first appearance in the ring since narrowly escaping with a split decision win over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in October.