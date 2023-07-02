Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has claimed that he has heard rumors relating to an potential exhibition boxing match between current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, and former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, is currently in the works.

Fury, the current and undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, boasts an unbeaten 33-0-1 professional boxing record, most recently turned in a dominant win over rival, Derek Chisora, defeating his former foe and title challenger in December with a tenth round TKO victory in London.

As for Francis Ngannou, the former undisputed UFC heavyweight gold holder has yet to return to mixed martial arts competition since headlining UFC 270 back in January of last year, successfully unifying the divisional titles against then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane with a unanimous decision triumph.

Yet to make a foray into professional boxing – as speculated earlier this year, Ngannou, who departed the UFC in January of this year of his own accord, has since penned a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) – ahead of a return to mixed martial arts competition in the opening quarter of next year.

Tyson Fury had welcomed a bout with Francis Ngannou

And amid links to a fight with former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder in a move to the squared circle, Batié native, Ngannou may first find himself standing across from Morecombe native, Fury – as per rumors heard by the aforenoted promoter, Hearn.

“This is what I’ve heard,’ Eddie Hearn told Boxing Social of a rumored Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou fight. “It’ll be an exhibition, apparently, No knockdowns or anything. I’m only telling you what I’ve heard, who know’s what’s what? But I think that is apparently what is going to be the next fight.” (H/T Oscar Willis)

Eddie Hearn on Fury vs. Ngannou next: "This is what I’ve heard. It’ll be an exhibition apparently. No knockdowns or anything. I’m only telling you what I’ve heard, who knows what’s what, but I think that is apparently what is going to be the next fight."



(@boxing_social) — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) July 1, 2023

Initially, Fury has been continually linked with a fight against fellow world champion, Oleksandr Usyk later this year, however, talks between the Ukrainian’s camp and Fury have continued to falter and stall in recent months.