Tyson Fury has no interest in trying to justify his upcoming bout with longtime rival Derek Chisora.

Appearing on the True Geordie podcast to discuss his December 3rd trilogy bout with Chisora, ‘The Gypsy King’ was questioned as to why he was taking on a fighter he has already defeated on two separate occasions. Fury did not take kindly to the question, standing up for his opponent while taking a dig at the podcaster.

“No matter what you say, or what people like you want to say about Derek Chisora, he’s achieved more in boxing and in fighting than ten men like you could ever achieve. So I’m not going to just let you sit here and slate somebody who’s fought the best fighters of this era just because he’s lost a few fights.

“It is what it is. I’ll be fighting Chisora … and if you don’t want to watch it then please don’t, and if you do, tune in. And if you don’t want to buy a ticket, don’t buy a ticket. And if you do, be like the rest of the 50 odd, 60 odd thousand that’s already bought tickets.

“I can’t let you, who’s probably never had a fight in your life, run Chisora down who’s fought everybody. I cannot let that happen.”

Tyson Fury Tells Podcaster to ‘Suck a D*ck’ After Pressing An Already Sensitive Subject

Clearly in no mood to explain why he opted to take on a fighter he has already bested on two separate occasions, Tyson Fury attempted to move the conversation forward. However, True Geordie was in no mood to let the issue go prompting Fury to have a complete meltdown on the show’s host.

“I think you’re a tosser. You little tosspot. And I won’t be doing anymore interviews with you little tosspot, bearded, bald-headed tosser. Kiss my balls, you little w*nker. You little sh*thouse. Suck a d*ck.”

Tyson Fury storms off the True Geordie podcast after he was questioned for his upcoming fight with Dereck Chisora… pic.twitter.com/ezK627N7bi — george (@StokeyyG2) October 30, 2022

Tyson Fury defeated Chisora in 2011 via unanimous decision. The two ran it back three years later with ‘The Gypsy King’ once again coming out on top after Chisora retired following the conclusion of the 10th round. The WBC Heavyweight Champion of the world will once again meet his British rival at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3rd.