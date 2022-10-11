Undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury is expected to make his return to professional boxing on December 3. in the U.K. – with camps currently finalizing a deal which would see the Manchester puncher fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy title fight.

As per an initial report from ESPN reporter, Mike Coppinger, Fury, who has been linked with a long-awaited all-British matchup against former world champion, Anthony Joshua in an end-of-year matchup in Cardiff, will now turn his attention to the 38-year-old Chisora.

“Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora are finalizing a deal, sources tell ESPN, as they entered their third week of negotiations for a Dec. 3 fight in U.K.,” Coppinger tweeted. “Talks between Fury and Anthony Joshua broke off on Sept. 29, a fight that was never going to happen in 2022.”

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora are finalizing a deal, sources tell ESPN, as they entered their third week of negotiations for a Dec. 3 fight in U.K. Talks between Fury and Anthony Joshua broke off on Sept. 29, a fight that was never going to happen in 2022.https://t.co/Jp0n16RcVW — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 10, 2022

Coppinger further noted how Tyson Fury had been continually negotiating for a fight against Chisora, at the same time he was campaigning publicly for a fight against the latter’s 258 Management stablemate, Joshua.

“So essentially, Fury has been negotiating with Chisora for weeks while also in public talks with Joshua,” Coppinger tweeted. “Was there ever genuine intention for Fury-Joshua to take place, and also, Joshua and Chisora are both with 258 management…”

So essentially, Fury has been negotiating with Chisora for weeks while also in public talks with Joshua. Was there ever genuine intention for Fury-Joshua to take place? https://t.co/LKDJYprpyr — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 10, 2022

Tyson Fury holds wins over Derek Chisora in 2011 and 2014 fights

Twice sharing the squared circle back in 2011 and then 2014 in a subsequent rematch, Fury twice defeated Chisora – landing a unanimous decision win on the first occasion, before scoring a tenth round finish three years later.

Announcing his intentions to retire from professional boxing earlier this year, Fury last competed in April, successfully defending his WBC heavyweight title with a stunning uppercut knockout win over Dillian Whyte.

As for Chisora, the Zimbabwe-born puncher, who currently boasts a 33-12 professional record, most recently snapped a run of three straight losses with a win over Kubrat Pulev.