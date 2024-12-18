Tyson Fury dismisses pressure: ‘It’s just a fight’ despite title hype: ‘They’re all the same’

Just days out from his pivotal title fight with rival, Oleksandr Usyk, former WBC heavyweight kingpin, Tyson Fury claims he’s feeling no added pressure to avenge his sole professional loss at the first time of asking — and reclaim gold, claiming each fight he enters are “the same” regardless of spoils on the line.

Fury, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, saw his stunning 35-fight unbeaten run in professional boxing come to a shattering end back in May of this year, dropping a one-sided split decision loss to Ukrainian favorite, Usyk — who would become the first fighter in the “four-belt era” to hold all undisputed championships, as well as maintain his unbeaten record.

Tyson Fury uninterested in spoils backed by Oleksandr Usyk rematch this weekend

And just days out from their weekend showdown in the desert, Fury claims he’s feeling no added pressure ahead of his matchup with the former cruiserweight bruiser, insisting each and every fight he enters are “all the same”.

“It’s just a fight to me,” Tyson Fury told DAZN Boxing. “They’re all the same. They’re all the same. …Is it now? Maybe to you, but to me, I’ve just told you, it’s just a fight.”

Revealing this week to boot he has yet to speak with long-time wife, Paris Fury since preparations for his matchup with Usyk began, Fury claimed he was supremely confident of “smashing” the unbeaten European fan-favorite when they lock in for their rematch in Saudi Arabia.

“I’ve never been as confident in my life as I am smashing his face in,” Tyson Fury told TNT Sports Boxing. “Even at 36, when people think he’s finished, he will rise like a phoenix from the ashes. I’m going to destroy this f*cker (Oleksandr Usyk) on Saturday night. You watch, watch me go to work on Saturday night on him. You watch it.”