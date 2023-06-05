Heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury feels he could still knockout Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA), even when he is 15 pints deep.

Although MMA and Boxing fans would love to see their world’s collide again, many believe it is all bark and no bite from both heavyweights who both haven’t fought for a prolonged period.

Now with Ngannou signing with the Professional Fighters League [PFL], his return to action is in sight.

However, the 36-year-old is insisted on making his boxing debut before his beginning with the PFL.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the ‘MMA Hour’, Ngannou revealed he will not be fighting in the PFL until 2024 and eager to fulfil a lifelong ambition and enter the squared circle before the year is out.

Tyson Fury says he could beat Francis Ngannou after “15 pints”

Since Ngannou confronted Fury in the squared circle after his KO win against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in 2022, the two fighters have been exchanging jabs on social media.

The pair reignited their feud this past Sunday, following the news of UFC President Dana White offering to matchmake a fight between ‘The Gypsy King’ and proclaimed MMA ‘GOAT’ Jon Jones (27-1 MMA).

Regardless of White’s attempt at louring Tyson Fury to UFC, the WBC heavyweight boxing champion has been more than flirting with the idea of dancing with Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou rekindled their sparring war shortly after, as he uploaded a video of him hitting the speed ball, which was captioned:

“Anyway… I’ll be ready @TysonFury.”

Tyson Fury couldn’t help but cheekily respond on his Instagram.

“I’ll have 15 pints [beer emojis] and still KO you big stiff tramp!”

To which Ngannou jabbed back, reminding Fury that he is the one entering his world and that Fury wouldn’t dare step foot against him in a cage under MMA rules and four-ounce gloves.

“Stop talking Tyson and come try. I’m already doing a favour using you gloves and your rules because your limited skill set.”

Although a fight between the two heavyweights wouldn’t require any alcohol for either fighter to get knocked out, it would still be a spectacle to watch.

Who would win a boxing fight after 15 pints, Tyson Fury or Francis Ngannou?