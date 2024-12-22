Tyson Fury urged to face Anthony Joshua in boxing return by legendary icon: ‘It’s the biggest fight in history’

ByRoss Markey
Tyson Fury urged to face Anthony Joshua in boxing return by legendary icon: 'It's the biggest fight in history'

Former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has been urged to make his return to boxing on home soil next by former world heavyweight titleholder, Lennox Lewis — who believes himself and fellow ex-champion, Anthony Joshua can still meet in London in the “biggest fight in history.

Fury, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, succumbed to his second consecutive defeat overnight in Riyadh, dropping a back-and-forth unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112) loss to former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

MixCollage 22 Dec 2024 09 24 PM 9853

The outing marked Morecambe native,Tyson Fury’s first matchup in the ring since earlier this year in May, in which he was almost stopped in a ninth round technical knockout en route to a split judging loss to Ukrainian fan-favorite, Usyk.

READ MORE:  Colby Covington Knocked Out of Poker Tournament - Losses Accumulate
Oleksandr Usyk Praises Tyson Fury as 'Best Friend' After Thrilling Rematch Victory

Tyson Fury urged to seek out grudge matchup with Anthony Joshua next

And off the back of last night’s loss — in which Brit veteran, Tyson Fury claimed Usyk was “gifted” a win by the judges ahead of the Christmas holidays, the 36-year-old was urged to still seek out a long-drawn out grudge fight with compatriot, Joshua.

Tyson Fury storms out of ring after decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, ditches post fight interview

“It was a good fight,” Lennox Lewis told TNT Sports reporter, Carloline Pearce. “I would’ve liked to see Tyson (Fury) a little bit more aggressive and go at (Oleksandr) Usyk a bit more. Because he won the first fight, so it’s up to Tyson to go after him and make sure he wins the second fight.

READ MORE:  Oscar De La Hoya reacts to Oleksandr Usyk's second win over Tyson Fury: 'You are a gentleman and a scholar'

“I didn’t hear the scoring. In terms of the winner, yes [they got it right],” Lennox Lewis explained. “He will feel he maybe won the fight. I don’t know because I felt like he could’ve done more work. You know, Usyk was hitting him to the body a couple of times, getting those free shots, and those are scoring points, so I guess that’s what the judges were looking at. He (Fury) goes to London for the biggest fight in history. Maybe [against] Anthony Joshua.”

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC Champion Chokes Out Poker Player Who Refused To Pay 5k Debt

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts