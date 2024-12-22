Tyson Fury urged to face Anthony Joshua in boxing return by legendary icon: ‘It’s the biggest fight in history’

Former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has been urged to make his return to boxing on home soil next by former world heavyweight titleholder, Lennox Lewis — who believes himself and fellow ex-champion, Anthony Joshua can still meet in London in the “biggest fight in history.

Fury, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, succumbed to his second consecutive defeat overnight in Riyadh, dropping a back-and-forth unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112) loss to former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

The outing marked Morecambe native,Tyson Fury’s first matchup in the ring since earlier this year in May, in which he was almost stopped in a ninth round technical knockout en route to a split judging loss to Ukrainian fan-favorite, Usyk.

Tyson Fury urged to seek out grudge matchup with Anthony Joshua next

And off the back of last night’s loss — in which Brit veteran, Tyson Fury claimed Usyk was “gifted” a win by the judges ahead of the Christmas holidays, the 36-year-old was urged to still seek out a long-drawn out grudge fight with compatriot, Joshua.

“It was a good fight,” Lennox Lewis told TNT Sports reporter, Carloline Pearce. “I would’ve liked to see Tyson (Fury) a little bit more aggressive and go at (Oleksandr) Usyk a bit more. Because he won the first fight, so it’s up to Tyson to go after him and make sure he wins the second fight.

“I didn’t hear the scoring. In terms of the winner, yes [they got it right],” Lennox Lewis explained. “He will feel he maybe won the fight. I don’t know because I felt like he could’ve done more work. You know, Usyk was hitting him to the body a couple of times, getting those free shots, and those are scoring points, so I guess that’s what the judges were looking at. He (Fury) goes to London for the biggest fight in history. Maybe [against] Anthony Joshua.”