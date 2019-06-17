Tyron Woodley’s Message For Henry Cejudo’s Antics: ‘Just Stop’

Spread the word!













Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley applauded Henry Cejudo’s recent accomplishments — but wants him to tone down on everything else.

Cejudo added the bantamweight belt to his collection following a comeback victory over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 earlier this month. That collection already included the flyweight title and an Olympic gold medal, as the “The Messenger” staked his claim as one of the best fighters of all time.

However, Cejudo has also rubbed people the wrong way for his pre-fight antics and overall personality. Woodley is one of them as he gave some words of advice to the two-weight champion:

“Henry Cejudo, sit down somewhere, dog,” Woodley said on TMZ. “Sit down somewhere. You’re annoying everybody. I’m very impressed with his skills. He is a phenomenal fighter. It’s amazing that he’s been able to win an Olympic gold medal, which is more important to me than a UFC belt because it’s the hardest thing that you can do in combat sports. He beat Demetrious Johnson, a pound-for-pound legend, won a belt in two divisions.

“… So what I’m saying is that his resume is crazy in a very short period of time. Give the props to him. But when you start doing that extra stuff, just stop.”

Cejudo openly embraces the moniker of “Cringejudo” and has dressed up for his recent faceoffs with opponents. In a media day faceoff with Moraes, he notably wore a crown and a cape and had a bunch of props with him.

“We’re talking about fighting and we’re talking about what he’s saying before the fights, interviews,” Woodley added. “I don’t know why he put on that cape, that put me off because the cape was too big. The performance was dope, I will give you your props for that.

“Hey, man, you a beast. Keep killing it. Keep it up in the Octagon. Tone down the extra-ness by like 10. Take it down 10, and you set.”