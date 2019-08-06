Tyron Woodley Reveals What He Texted Dana White After Colby Covington’s UFC Newark Win

Spread the word!













Tyron Woodley was not impressed by Colby Covington’s win at UFC Newark, to say the least. There, “Chaos” dominated Robbie Lawler and won every single round on each judge’s scorecards.

Yet, when the fight ended, Woodley sent a text to UFC president, Dana White, where he did not seem impressed.

“I walked out and I texted Dana, ‘I want to (expletive) him up so bad,’” Woodley told TMZ Sports (as transcribed by MMA Junkie).“… He just laughed because he knows looking at the style matchup. You think Colby is going to just rush me and dive at my legs and that’s (expletive) going to be enough? I’m not going to be like Robbie and just slip a million (expletive) punches looking like a damn drill in a boxing gym.”

Of course, the two men were on a collision course for each other but nothing came to fruition. After Covington beat Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225, many expected him to be next in line for Woodley’s then-title. Yet, that never happened. Instead, Woodley defended his belt against Darren Till at UFC 228 and then lost to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235.

The former champ had the chance to fight Covington, but injuries on both sides kept that from happening. Now, Woodley wants the chance to beat up the former interim champ.

Whether or not it happens is to be seen, but Woodley was not impressed with Covington’s performance. Why? Well, Woodley asked when was the last time Robbie Lawler looked good in a fight.

“When is the last time you saw Robbie look good?” Woodley asked. “It’s been a while, so let’s not give him the credit for beating Anderson Silva after Anderson Silva was the GOAT for so many years.”

Regardless, it is doubtful that fight happens next, as it appears ‘Chaos’ will fight Usman next.

Were you impressed with Colby Covington’s performance at UFC Newark?