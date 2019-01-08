Tyron Woodley Reveals Plans To Fight Colby Covington This Year

Tyron Woodley reveals his ambitious goals for his career in the new year as he plans to fight two top contenders back-to-back in a short span of time. The UFC welterweight champion is slated to make his next title defense against Kamaru Usman in the co-headliner of UFC 235. He plans to fight as soon as possible as he wants to give a shot to Covington.

Many people believed that Usman should be in the running for a title shot after his latest win and the UFC agreed. Woodley made it known in a recent interview that he plans to fight Covington next.



“I just recognized that at some point I’m gonna fight all these guys,” Woodley told TMZ Sports (H/T to MMAFighting). “Obviously the world would like to see me f*ck Colby up right quick. But I think he’s trying to call shots and he’s not a champ so he can’t really do that. So I’m gonna go out there and fight Kamaru Usman. We’ll see what happens after that. Most likely I‘ll end up fighting Colby next up.”

Plans

Woodley is targeting a fight against Covington in June once the UFC’s rumored return to Chicago takes place. This doesn’t include the various factors that could delay these plans. Usman could beat Woodley, they could draw or there could be a controversial finish.



“Yeah, I’ll fight Colby next after that,” Woodley said. “Probably in June. I think they’ve got a fight in Chicago in June. I’m a midwest guy. I train in Milwaukee which is an hour and a half from Chicago, St. Louis is not that far. I think I’ve got strong roots there as well so it would be a good fight to headline on that card.”

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +.