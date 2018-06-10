Tyron Woodley Responds To Colby Covington’s Callout

Following some of the most over-the-top trash talk we’ve ever seen from a UFC competitor, Colby Covington backed up his mouth with a grueling five-round win over Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., June 9, 2018) UFC 225 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

After the win, the new interim welterweight champ called out champ Tyron Woodley with some more seething insults, prompting “The Chosen One” to react on social media. Set to return from a lingering shoulder ailment soon, the full-time champion reacted to the callout, suggesting that Dana White get “Chaos” ready for him so he could get paid:

After many accused the UFC welterweight champion of waiting too long to fight, it seems like Woodley is finally more than motivated to finally return because of Covington’s smack talk, stating he’d let the new interim champ run his mouth but would now expose him:

Bitch Please! I let you bump your gums. Now you got smoke! I’m exposing you. You were and always will be my warm-up round! #UFC187 https://t.co/cVzrj6Iq1O — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 10, 2018

The two rivals should move onto an anticipated title unification fight sometime later this year, with Woodley stating he wants to return sometime soon.

He’s now got a clear contender to his title, and it’s finally an opponent that’s going to create and sell the rivalry after “The Chosen One’s” title defenses came against respectful contenders Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Demian Maia.

Who are you picking in this eventual welterweight grudge match?