Colby Covington Wins Interim UFC Title, Rips Tyron Woodley

Colby Covington defeated Rafael dos Anjos to become the UFC interim welterweight champion.

The stage was set for the co-main event of UFC 225. Welterweights dos Anjos and Covington did battle for the interim 170-pound gold. The two shared the Octagon inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Right away both men threw strikes. Covington scored a takedown right away. Covington settled for a dominant position in the clinch. He landed some short punches in the clinch. They broke apart shortly after. A right hand to the body was there for dos Anjos. Covington had a dominant position in the clinch to end the round.

Covington fired away with punches at the start of the second stanza. “Chaos” scored yet another takedown. A scramble was there for dos Anjos. A left hand was there for dos Anjos. An uppercut landed for Covington. They traded strikes near the end of the round.

Covington once again put the pressure on dos Anjos and cardio certainly wasn’t an issue up to this point. A body kick was there for Covington. An accidental kick to the groin on dos Anjos meant time was called. Time resumed and Covington’s pressure was relentless. The round ended with Covington in control.

A left hand from dos Anjos opened up the fourth round. Covington wasn’t fazed by the blow. A takedown was scored for dos Anjos. Covington popped back up, but dos Anjos scored another takedown. Covington got back up and pressed his opponent against the fence. A combination found the mark for Covington. The round ended with Covington in top control.

In the final frame, Covington dumped dos Anjos down to the mat a little over one minute in. Shortly after, dos Anjos was able to pop back up. Covington landed a combination and once again grappled his opponent near the fence. A left hand was there for dos Anjos. The two swung away near the end of the fight. Covington landed a right hand. The horn sounded shortly after.

Covington won the fight after the bout and fired shots at Tyron Woodley and made it clear he wants to put his title on Donald Trump’s desk. He blasted Woodley for not showing up to compete at UFC 225.

Final Result: Colby Covington def. Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)