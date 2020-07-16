Tyron Woodley Open To Fighting ‘Roach’ Colby Covington, But In September Or October

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Tyron Woodley clapped back at Colby Covington’s latest post.

Covington recently posted an image of a signed bout agreement between him and Woodley to take place on August 22. “Chaos” insinuated that Woodley turned the fight down.

“This was supposed to be your main event August 22nd on ESPN until Tyrone did what his daddy should’ve and pulled out… AGAIN!”

Woodley Wants September or October Date

However, Woodley has been claiming for months that it has been the opposite, and that Covington is the one turning down fights.

In this particular scenario? Covington just found a date that worked for him.

“My answer to whether I would fight Colby is eternally yes,” Woodley wrote via text message to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “At 96 years old in a nursing home it’s yes! He said no six times and now creates a date that works for him? F— out of here.”

As for when he would like to fight Covington, a date September or October is what works best for the former welterweight champion.

“… I literally treated it like every other bluff and told them quit contacting me until this b—- signed a bout agreement,” Woodley added. “Never thought he would sign. September/October, I’ll get around to exterminating that roach. Let me call the UFC and see what’s crackin.”

According to ESPN, the UFC hopes the fight comes to fruition sooner rather than later. It is unclear if they will wait until September or October, or have Covington face someone else as the August 22 event has no main event as of now.

Hopefully, we do end up seeing a Covington vs. Woodley fight soon as it has been brewing since 2017.

