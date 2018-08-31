Tyron Woodley Offers Bold Prediction For Darren Till Fight

Tyron Woodley offers bold prediction for his next title defense against a rising prospect at the UFC 228 pay-per-view event. The UFC champ will take on Darren Till in the main event of this show.

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington was supposed to be the next in line for Woodley and the title. However, at the time of the UFC needing the main event for UFC 228, things changed. Covington had recently undergone surgery to correct a nasal issue. Thus, UFC decided they would strip Covington of the belt after he declined a fight at UFC 228.

Title Defenses

Woodley suffered a partial labrum tear early in his last title defense over top contender Demian Maia, which he won by decision. Woodley has been a fighting champion as he has defended it twice in 2017. He won decisions over Stephen Thompson and Maia. This tied with three other fighters for the most active 2017 schedule by a UFC champion.

Tyron Woodley Offers

Woodley was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports where he was asked to give some betting advice to those fight fans who plan on picking a winner. The UFC champion noted that fans should expect him to win by KO in the second or third round.

“You know that’s kind of hard to say. I think he’s going to be cautious in the first round because I usually start out like a bad out of hell. He’s going to try to weather the storm but probably second or third round. That’s what I would say if you want to win some money.”

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.