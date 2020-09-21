Tyron Woodley isn’t retiring just yet.

Woodley suffered a fifth-round TKO defeat to Colby Covington after injuring his rib during their UFC Vegas 11 headliner this past weekend.

It put him at three defeats in a row — a first in his professional mixed martial arts career — with UFC president Dana White later urging him to consider retiring.

But that’s not what the former welterweight champion plans on doing. In fact, he isn’t even going to consider changing up his coaching team, let alone call time on his career.

“I’m not retiring – I’m not giving it up,” Woodley said on Instagram Live on Monday (via MMA Fighting). “I’m not switching all my coaches up. I’m not changing the continent I live on. I’m not doing all that.

“Some sh*t didn’t happen and guess what? I don’t know why it didn’t happen. I did everything to make it happen. Now we just take a deep breath and see what’s next.”

Woodley is still a top-level fighter but given his recent setbacks and the fact that he turned 38 earlier this year, it seems more apparent now than ever that his prime has clearly passed him.

“The Chosen One” lost his welterweight title in March last year following a unanimous decision defeat to Kamaru Usman. He returned to action in May this year only to get outpointed by Gilbert Burns.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Woodley after his most recent setback against Covington.

Who should Woodley face next in your opinion?