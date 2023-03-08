Tyron Woodley reveals offers from multiple kickboxing promotions, plans to return in 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley revealed his intentions to fight multiple times in 2023.

During an interview with MiddleEasy on Tuesday, Woodley shared that he’s received offers from numerous kickboxing organizations. He’s yet to make his kickboxing debut.

“You know, I’m working on a couple fights right now. I’m working on a couple fights this year,” Woodley said. “I mentioned fighting kickboxing, and then I’ve got every top kickboxing promotion hitting me up, everybody calling me out… I’m definitely looking at fighting a couple times this year.”

Tyron Woodley Says He’s a Fighter Everyone Wants to Compete Against

The 40-year-old last fought in a boxing match against Jake Paul in December 2021. He suffered a sixth-round knockout loss in the rematch. Before his boxing debut, Woodley lost his last four mixed martial arts bouts to end his UFC career.

Despite recent setbacks, Woodley is still a former UFC champion. He captured the welterweight title from Robbie Lawler in July 2016 at UFC 201. He had four successful title defenses.

The Ferguson, Missouri native believes he’s still a top name in the combat sports world.

“A lot of fighters think that I’m the guy they wanna try to fight now because if you fight me and possibly defeat me, you may capture the skeletons in my closet, you may get the titles, you may get the recognition,” Woodley said. “I’m the biggest name on (Kamaru) Usman’s résumé, the biggest name on Gilbert (Burns), Colby Covington, (Vicente) Luque, (and) even Jake Paul… Low-key, I’m in better shape. The wisdom that I have now… I feel like I’mma be more of a problem.” (Transcribed by MMANews)