Tyron Woodley tried to get an ‘I Love Jake Paul’ tattoo, but the artist never showed up for the appointment.

Jake Paul offered Woodley a rematch after defeating him via split decision in a boxing match; only if he got the tattoo. Since 10 minutes after the fight finished, Woodley has been trying to gain the rematch with Paul. It’s no secret that the fight with Paul was one of Woodley’s biggest pay day. It was said that Woodley made upwards of $2 million in his fight with ‘The Problem Child’.

Paul gave Woodley a specific set of guidelines for his tattoo after issuing the terms for a rematch. Woodley in his interview with TMZ proclaimed he was actually waiting for the artist to show but, Paul’s artist was the one who no-showed. “It wasn’t willing,it was waiting. I was waiting on him to follow through with their end of the deal.”

It seems as if Paul has moved on to other possible lanes in terms of his next match. There has been back and forth recently between Paul and Jorge ‘Gamebred‘ Masvidal. Paul has been calling Masvidal out and even insinuated that he wasn’t in control of what he could do with his career. UFC president Dana White came out and said there would be no way Masvidal would fight Paul.

The Woodley-Paul saga may be finished, but Woodley will be returning to the booth for UFC Vegas 37. Although the boxing match with Paul did not go his way, it is nice to see a familiar analysts face this weekend. The legendary former Welterweight champ always has very good insight on the fights. Expect him to be as resourceful as ever in his return to the booth.

