Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley this past Sunday via split decision, but the real controversy came after the fight.

Woodley called for a rematch immediately after the decision was announced, but Paul only agreed if Woodley got the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo. Paul announced on Twitter the guidelines of said tattoo.

Tyron’s tattoo guidelines:



1. 3×2 inches at least ✅



2. Can’t get it covered ✅



3. Permanent ✅



4. Must post on social media✅



5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on✅ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Paul also had updated his status on Twitter as a ‘retired boxer’.

Updated status:



Retired boxer — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Woodley fired back on Twitter, saying ” Send the contract son. Daddy will put your name next to all my other kids.”

Send the contract son. Daddy will put your name next to all my other kids — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) August 31, 2021

It seems as if Woodley isn’t happy with just one fight against Paul and is really dedicated to getting a second fight against ‘The Problem Child’. Woodley appeared on Ariel Helwani’s ‘MMA Hour’ and said this about getting the tattoo, “I don’t give a f*ck it. It’s a whole part of the story because, when I whoop his ass I’m gonna look at it and laugh.”

Woodley was successful against Paul in their fight at times and landed the most significant strike when he sent Paul into the ropes. It was undeniable that Paul won the fight, but if Woodley had been more aggressive in the fight he may have came out victorious.

It is also important to point out that Woodley was paid $2 million dollars to fight against Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ pointed out many times in the interviews, it was Woodley’s biggest payday of his career. Could the money Woodley made be the reason he is pushing for a rematch so quickly? It’s possible that Woodley believes he could easily beat Paul this time and create a trilogy fight, all while making the most money he has in his career.

It seems as if this bout may have opened a gate into a couple more fights for the two fighters.

Are you interested in seeing Tyron Woodley fight Jake Paul again?