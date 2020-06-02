Tyron Woodley Fires Back At Leon Edwards Over UFC Rankings Criticism

Spread the word!













Edwards Takes Issue With Woodley Ranked Above Him

Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards may not fight in the near future, but their rivalry doesn’t look like ending anytime soon.

The pair were expected to face each other in March for the UFC London headliner. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic postponed that event with Edwards unable to travel to the United States soon after.

In the end, Woodley ended up facing Gilbert Burns this past weekend at UFC Vegas instead and would lose a lopsided unanimous decision to endure his first career two-fight losing streak.

As a result, Burns leapfrogged Woodley and a number of other contenders to the No. 1 spot in the welterweight rankings. Woodley, meanwhile, dropped down to No. 4 but remained above Edwards who was at No. 5.

This ticked off “Rocky” — currently on an eight-fight winning streak — who questioned the UFC rankings soon after.

“How’s a guy coming off 2 back to back dominating loses above me 😴”

How’s a guy coming off 2 back to back dominating loses above me 😴 https://t.co/1BZGTOJGFy — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 2, 2020

Woodley didn’t take long to respond.

Having gone back-and-forth with Edwards numerous times leading up to their canceled fight, the former welterweight champion decided to mock him for his infamous altercation with Jorge Masvidal last year.

“Watch to the end and you will see why. Like the other 4.5million people use as what “NOT” to do if something pops off.”

https://t.co/1s3DVGlRJ0

Watch to the end and you will see why. Like the other 4.5million people use as what "NOT" to do if something pops off. https://t.co/DkcdfNF7aC — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 2, 2020

Edwards is yet to respond at the time of writing.

While a fight between the pair would make sense ranking-wise even now, it’s hard to see Edwards not targeting a fighter ranked above Woodley such as Colby Covington or Burns. He may even have an outside chance of getting the next title shot as well.

What do you think of Woodley being ranked above Edwards?