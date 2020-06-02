Gilbert Burns Moves Up Big In UFC Welterweight Rankings

Spread the word!













Gilbert Burns earned the biggest win of his career at UFC Vegas this past weekend; and he made big moves in the welterweight rankings as a result.

Despite being an underdog going into the bout, Burns outclassed and dominated former champion Tyron Woodley over five rounds in their weekend headliner. It put him on a six-fight winning streak and left many curious to see how it would affect the rankings, none more so than himself.

If u destroyed the number 1, what number are you now??? 🤔🤔 I can’t wait to see this Rankings tomorrow — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 2, 2020

Turns out defeating the No. 1-ranked fighter in the division leads to you becoming the No. 1-ranked fighter as Burns leapfrogged the likes of Woodley, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

“Durinho” was understandably pleased with his ranking as it puts him right into title contention — something even he may not have expected less than three months ago.

Burns To Get Title Shot?

It is certainly not an impossibility that Burns gets the next title shot, either.

Although he is teammates with current champion Kamaru Usman, both fighters are willing to fight each other as long as UFC gold is on the line. Usman was also previously expected to defend his title against Masvidal next. Plans seem to have changed in that regard too.

The only real obstacle at this point is whether Burns could get a title shot over Covington with many in the mixed martial arts world eager to see the latter run things back with Usman.

We’ll just have to wait and see for now.

What do you think of Burns moving up to No. 1?