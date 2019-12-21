Tyron Woodley Drops Freestyle Diss On Dillon Danis, Danis Responds

Spread the word!













Bellator star Dillon Danis has very few friends in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. One name that seems to be on the outs with Danis as well is none other than former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.

Woodley, who also likes to rap in his spare time, recently took to his Instagram Live feed to drop a freestyle diss on Danis, mocking him. Danis Tweeted the clip out, captioning it with his response to “T-Wood.”

“what a honor non grammy award winning artist T- little woody making a fire freestyle about me, ferguson would be proud”

what a honor non grammy award winning artist T- little woody making a fire freestyle about me, ferguson would be proud 🔥 pic.twitter.com/icVvJIeYhy — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 19, 2019

As for their business inside the cage, Danis is preparing to make his return to action on January 25 at the stacked Bellator 238 card. He will be competing at a 175-pound catchweight against Kegan Gennrich. Danis is currently undefeated in his MMA career, and the jiu-jitsu ace looks to keep it that way from The Forum in Inglewood next month.

Woodley comes off a lopsided decision loss to Kamaru Usman earlier this year in which he dropped the 170-pound title. The former champion is training for a return to Octagon action soon, but no fight has been announced for Woodley yet as of this writing.

What did you think of Woodley’s freestyle towards Danis?