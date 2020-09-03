Tyron Woodley has opened up about training with Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal ahead of his September 19 main event fight against Colby Covington. ‘The Chosen One’ told ESPN he gave his friend Ben Askren a quick courtesy call before bringing in Masvidal to help him out.

“So before Masvidal even came here, I called Ben and said ‘I’m gonna train with Jorge for this fight,’” Woodley said. “‘He wants to come out, he wants to help me, he wants to work with me. It benefits him as much as it does me, to be honest, but I’m not gonna turn down this deal. I don’t know how you feel about it.’ But I can’t make his enemy my enemy. And you’ve heard Ben talk about it, Ben’s really not an enemy to him. He did what he needed to do to build the fight, it happened the way it happened, but it happens. Sometimes you get f*cked up, you get knocked out. We’ve all had it happen and if you haven’t had it happen to you—unless you’re Khabib—you’re gonna have it happen to you.

“So I started training with (Masvidal) and he has such a good time that he said, ‘You know what, I’ve had such a good time that I’m gonna go home for a day or two and then come back out,’ and he came back out. We’re just iron sharpening iron.”

Woodley went on to credit Masvidal with helping him re-focus on fighting.

“We had several conversations even before this happened: ‘Tyron, get your head straight.’ My head was f*cked up and now I cleared it up, look what happened. Till, Ben, da da da, I went on a run. You’ve got to do the same thing,’” Woodley said. “So he kinda gave me the motivation and accountability because I didn’t want to let him down. He hit me up personally about a year and a half ago and told me there were some toxic things in my life that I needed to erase, and I’ve erased those things and now I can breathe, now I can float. Now I’m back, and it feels good, and I’ve really got to thank him for that.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you think a re-motivated Tyron Woodley will beat Colby Covington on September 19?