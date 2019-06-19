Two Likely Opponents Reported For Johnny Walker’s UFC Return

Spread the word!













Johnny Walker is slated to make his return to action and the UFC is preparing to get his next fight booked.

According to a recent report by Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports, the promotion hopes to get him booked in the headliner of a show in August or September, or have him fight on the main card of the upcoming UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) event. Regarding his opponents, it’s likely to be Dominick Reyes or Corey Anderson. Bronsteter wrote the following:

“I’m told Johnny Walker is back to full training and medical clearance has not been requested by the UFC yet. He is looking to either main event a card in August or September or appear on main card of UFC 242. Likely opponents are Dom Reyes or Corey Anderson should they accept.”

I'm told Johnny Walker is back to full training and medical clearance has not been requested by the UFC yet. He is looking to either main event a card in August or September or appear on main card of UFC 242.



Likely opponents are Dom Reyes or Corey Anderson should they accept. https://t.co/ucHsBJGbt3 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 18, 2019

Many fight fans are high on Walker, as the rising prospect has been making waves in a division that needs all the help it can get with younger fighters getting over. In his latest outing, Walker beat Misha Cirkunov on March 2, 2019, at UFC 235 via TKO in the first round. Walker dislocated his shoulder during his celebration after the fight. Thus, the reason that he’s been out of action.

Walker has been undefeated during his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion as he picked up KO wins over the likes of Khalil Rountree Jr. and Justin Ledet. The UFC 242 PPV event takes place on Saturday, September 7 at The Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Khabib Nurmagomedov returns when he makes his next UFC lightweight title defense against Dustin Poirier in the headliner. The promotion will be announcing more fights in the coming months, but here’s the updated card: