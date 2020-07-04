Two Khabib Nurmagomedov Teammates Cancel UFC Debuts Following Abdulmanap’s Death

Spread the word!













Two highly-regarded teammates of Khabib Nurmagomedov will no longer be making their debuts on Fight Island this month.

Bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov — the younger cousin of Khabib — and flyweight Tagir Ulanbekov were set to make their promotional bows with against Nathaniel Wood on July 25 and Aleksander Doskalchuk on July 18 respectively.

Nurmagomedov Teammates Cancel Departure To Fight Island

However, following the death of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov on Friday, that will no longer be the case as they have cancelled their departure to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The news was reported by RT Sport’s Dennis Geyko.

“JUST IN: Khabib teammates Umar Numagomedov and Tagir Ulanbekov have both cancelled their departure to #UFCFightIsland following news of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s death. Unclear if they will now make their UFC debuts”

JUST IN: Khabib teammates Umar Numagomedov and Tagir Ulanbekov have both cancelled their departure to #UFCFightIsland following news of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's death. Unclear if they will now make their UFC debuts pic.twitter.com/TLFWlMVIyW — Denis Geyko (@DenisGeykoMMA) July 3, 2020

It only further highlights just how revered the senior Nurmagomedov was, having been a major figure in the rise of Dagestani mixed martial arts and many fighters hailing from the region.

As for their opponents, Doskalchuk will now face Canadian Malcolm Gordon who proceeded to sign with the UFC soon after.

🇨🇦Malcolm Gordon, one of the top flyweights in MMA and the former TKO flyweight champion has signed with the UFC.



Gordon faces former M-1 flyweight champion Alexander Doskalchuk, replacing Tagir Ulanbekov on July 18 in Abu Dhabi.



Gordon trains with @BazookaJoeV in Scarborough. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 4, 2020

There is no word if Wood will receive a new opponent as of yet.

What do you make of the news?